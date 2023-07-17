CIBC Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$7.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.97.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.2 %

KEL opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.02.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$139.57 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 30.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.339934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

