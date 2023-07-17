Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,495 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $242,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $50.62. 3,409,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,331,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

