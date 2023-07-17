Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the June 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,186.0 days.
Clariant Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLZNF remained flat at $13.92 during midday trading on Monday. Clariant has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.
About Clariant
