CMC Financial Group Buys Shares of 32,983 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Transocean makes up approximately 0.4% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $2,335,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.94. 3,763,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,951,303. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.92.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

