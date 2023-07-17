Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 27,587 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 27,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $2,875,944.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 44,595 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $3,481,085.70.

On Monday, July 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,967.30.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70.

On Monday, June 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,715,718.30.

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.55. 19,093,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,280,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

