Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.52.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $90,546.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,752.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $90,546.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,752.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,284 shares of company stock worth $21,682,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

