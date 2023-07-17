CoinField Coin Tops One Day Volume of $73.30 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.79 million and $73.30 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

