Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.44

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $76.44, with a volume of 13648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 28,851.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.