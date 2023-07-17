Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.1 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MGDDF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

