Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $25,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Shares of TT stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.00. The company had a trading volume of 335,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

