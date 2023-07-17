Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 347 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,471,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 641,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.69. 1,099,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $453.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

