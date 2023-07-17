Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

DG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.28. 656,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.