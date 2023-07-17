Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,115 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.42. 1,470,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.57 and its 200-day moving average is $247.40. The stock has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

