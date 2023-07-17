Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,988,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.44. 669,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,008. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

