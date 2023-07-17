Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 518 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Management worth $33,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.53. 375,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

