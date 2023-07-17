Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,060 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Grab were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Grab by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Grab Trading Up 1.4 %

GRAB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 14,055,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752,201. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

