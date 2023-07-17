Comparing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SandRidge Energy and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 2 9 7 0 2.28

Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $7.53, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 96.37% 37.95% 29.82% Southwestern Energy 45.59% 41.76% 10.49%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 2.23 $242.17 million $6.22 2.47 Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.43 $1.85 billion $5.84 1.01

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Southwestern Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

