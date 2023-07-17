Compton Financial Group LLC Buys 11,571 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 266,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,285. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

