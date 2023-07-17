Compton Financial Group LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after buying an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,772,000 after buying an additional 931,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %

PM traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $98.10. 1,120,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

