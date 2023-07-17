Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.30.

CNM stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 18,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $489,690.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,724.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,472,420 shares of company stock valued at $492,621,553. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

