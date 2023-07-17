Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

GLW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 673,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,422. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

