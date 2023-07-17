Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The firm has a market cap of C$315.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

