Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

