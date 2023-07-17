Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Reaches $21.39 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.37 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

