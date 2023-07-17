Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,013,000 after buying an additional 390,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 220,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

CEQP stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.11 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

