Crown Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $516.83. 625,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average of $387.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $523.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

