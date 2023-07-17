Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,883. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

