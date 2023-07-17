Crown Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 5.1% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,656. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.