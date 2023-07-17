Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $452.16. The company had a trading volume of 537,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,384. The firm has a market cap of $337.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

