Crown Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,666. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
