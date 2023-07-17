Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Tops $29.98 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $29.98 million and $7,225.40 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

