Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CRYBF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 22,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,268. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

