CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CTIC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 542.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,449,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

