Cwm LLC Acquires 153,369 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,369 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $33,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

