Cwm LLC Buys 48,450 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $83,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 109,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,831. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $80.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

