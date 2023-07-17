Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of Cboe Global Markets worth $35,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BATS:CBOE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.63. 764,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $134.99. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

