Cwm LLC Has $29.02 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of Everest Re Group worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after buying an additional 243,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3,237.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 180,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,741,000 after acquiring an additional 174,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.67.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.28. 406,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,684. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

