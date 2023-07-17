Cwm LLC Has $36.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 594,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

