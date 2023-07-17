Cwm LLC Purchases 666,629 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cwm LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,629 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $63,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,397. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.