Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $50,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $28.82 on Monday. 365,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,364. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

