CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CXApp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CXApp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. CXApp has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CXApp stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 999,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Featured Stories

