Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 2.7%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 173,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,918,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

