Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,946.0 days.
Daicel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $8.16 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
Daicel Company Profile
