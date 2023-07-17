Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells $3,124,448.04 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $3,124,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.25. 852,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,845. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.07 and a 1 year high of $169.72. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $1,789,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

