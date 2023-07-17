Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $41,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $547.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.00 and its 200-day moving average is $455.93. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.31 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.