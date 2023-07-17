Decred (DCR) Price Tops $14.78 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $14.78 or 0.00048806 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $226.73 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00250447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031014 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003267 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,338,893 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.