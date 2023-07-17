Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$42.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFY shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins downgraded Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.20 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.05.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.2341527 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.