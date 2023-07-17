DEI (DEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $645.16

DEI (DEI) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, DEI has traded down 75.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $645.16 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00308110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013166 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.