Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $53.00 at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

