Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.21. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 272,849 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Denison Mines Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
