Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.21. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 272,849 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.